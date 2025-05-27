Bicester fire victims died from 'traumatic injuries' possibly caused by structure collapse

The two firefighters and a Bicester resident who died in the fire at Bicester Motion, died from 'traumatic injuries' tests have found.

It is thought the injuries they sustained were similar to those caused by a structure’s collapse, police say.

Thames Valley Police today confirmed post-mortem examination results for three, who were part of a massive operation trying to extinguish the blaze on May 15.

The incident at the hangar at the site in Buckingham Road, Bicester tragically took the lives of two members of firefighters Martyn Sadler and Jennie Logan, and member of the public, Dave Chester.

Jennie Logan, Dave Chester and Martyn Sadler, who died in the Bicester Motion fire

The preliminary findings from the post-mortem examinations show that all three people died from multiple traumatic injuries.

The two other firefighters who suffered serious injuries remain in hospital in stable conditions.

Assistant Chief Constable Dennis Murray said: “Our thoughts remain first and foremost with the families, friends and colleagues of Jennie Logan, Martyn Sadler and Dave Chester, as well as the injured firefighters and their loved ones, following this tragic incident.

"Our initial investigations suggest that all three sustained injuries in line with those typically caused by the collapse of part of a structure.

“We will make no further comment on the post-mortems’ preliminary findings. This remains an unexplained death investigation and is being led by our Major Crime Unit, who continue to work with fire investigators and the Health and Safety Executive to ascertain the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the sad deaths of Jennie, Martyn and Dave.

“We again extend our deepest sympathies to everyone who has been affected by this incident.”