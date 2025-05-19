Bicester fire victim's heartbroken family releases tribute to 'loving and caring father, husband, son and brother'

The heartbroken family of Bicester fire victim, David Chester, has today released a tribute to their loving and caring father, husband, son and brother.

Following Mr Chester’s death, aged 57, after the fire at Bicester Motion on Buckingham Road, Bicester, last Thursday, his family said: “Dave was the most amazing man we will ever know, we love and miss him so much.

"He was a loving and caring father, husband, son and brother. He was Bicester-born and bred and known by almost everyone. Once you met Dave, you never forgot him or his quirky sense of humour.

“You won’t find anyone who worked harder than he did; he built an incredible business from the ground up alongside the help of his family and friends.

"Bicester Motion has been a huge part of our lives, with many amazing memories and friends made along the way. Dave was always known as the man you went to when you needed any sort of help.

"This is exactly what happened on Thursday evening, he saw firefighters needing assistance and helped without hesitation. He was not a victim but a hero, he died the way he lived – helping others and putting them ahead of himself.

“Although he is no longer with us he will always be in our hearts and his legacy will continue.”

Mr Chester was one of three who died in the fire. The others were firefighters Jennie Logan and Martyn Sadler. Heartfelt tributes to those lost were made over the weekend.