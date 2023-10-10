News you can trust since 1838
Battle of Middleton Cheney is the focus of a fascinating Banbury history talk this week

The Battle of Middleton Cheney is the fascinating subject of this week’s talk at the Banbury Historical Society.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:58 BST
The lecture will be delivered on Thursday (October 12) at 7.30pm when Gregg Archer will share his extensive knowledge about The Battle of Middleton Cheney, 1643.

On the afternoon of Saturday, May 6, 1643 a parliamentarian force from Northampton attempted to capture the town and castle of Banbury. Surprised by a royalist cavalry brigade under the Earl of Northampton, they were pursued back to Middleton Cheney where they attempted to make a final stand.

In a brief but decisive engagement, the young Earl showed his capability as a cavalry commander in his first independent action. Victory here enabled a much-needed supply train to be delivered safely to the King at Oxford.

An engraving of an image from he Battle of Middleton Cheney, the subject of the Banbury Historical Society's next talkAn engraving of an image from he Battle of Middleton Cheney, the subject of the Banbury Historical Society's next talk
In this talk Gregg Archer pieces together the available sources to tell the story of the battle and the events surrounding it. He will also take a closer look at the people who fought it, and propose a location where many stood and died on that fateful day.

Gregg Archer is the co-chair of the Mercia Region of The Battlefields Trust. He is researching the lesser known engagements of the 17th Century Civil Wars. His research on the 1645 battle of Radcot Bridge was previously published in the Battlefields Trust Journal “Battalia”.

Lectures take place in the Education Room of Banbury Museum but it will also be possible for people to watch at home by signing in with Simon Townsend ([email protected]). Non-members are very welcome - they can receive one lecture free but will then be invited to pay per screening, or to join the society.

