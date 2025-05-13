Banburyshire woman's 33-mile challenge raises thousands for equine therapy project

A runner's 33-mile challenge has raised thousands for a Banburyshire equine therapy project – she was the first woman past the post.

Dr Loes Koorenhof took on the gruelling 33-mile Marlborough Downs Challenge and raised £2500. The money will go towards veterinary fees for a pony that helps people suffering mental health and connection issues.

The therapy pony – Giddy – has undergone surgery and still needs treatment after sustaining an injury over Easter, deeply cutting open her leg. Giddy is part of a much-loved herd of horses that are specially trained to provide equine-facilitated therapy and learning.

Loes completed the run in 5 hours 48 mins, covering 53km of off-road tracks and climbing over 3000 feet. The run is also known as the White Horse Trail.

Equilore is a charity specialising in equine-facilitated therapy and learning, based in Croughton and covering Oxfordshire, Northants and Bucks.

“Giddy and her friend Harley were rescue ponies from Redwings Horse Sanctuary. They have only been at Equilore for six months and in this time Giddy has helped many people find connection,” said Dr Koorenhof.

"Her relationship with her pony friend Harley has modelled social relationships to young people who struggle to make healthy friendships. And together, they have demonstrated the power and impact of attachment to those young people growing up in foster care.

"We believe Equine Assisted Interventions are highly effective to those experiencing mental health challenges, often where traditional therapies have not worked. We are committed to removing barriers and ensuring everyone has timely access to professional nature-based mental health support.”

To donate towards Giddy’s fund see: www.justgiving.com/campaign/equilore-run