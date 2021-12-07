Banburyshire artist wins her own exhibition at The Heseltine Gallery after selectors commend her work

Sarah B Smith with her mixed media paintings are selectors Deborah Allan, Director of Wychwood Gallery, and John Childs, Patron of the Friends of the Heseltine Gallery. Picture by Geoff Carverhill

Ms Smith was one of two chosen from 57 artists for an award of a future exhibition. The selectors, Deborah Allan, Director of Wychwood Gallery, and John Childs, Patron of the Friends of the Heseltine Gallery, awarded her mixed media paintings a Highly Commended status.

She said: "I am so pleased to have been given this award. It really does mean so much to me."

Some 57 artists from north Oxfordshire and south Northamptonshire are showing and selling their work in the gallery which is now

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Open Exhibition at The Heseltine Gallery can be seen until December 16

full of paintings, sculpture, ceramics, mixed media, textile and paper art and photographs. For more details see theheseltinegallery.org.ukfor details.

The exhibition is on until Thursday, December 16, Sunday - Friday, 10am to 4pm.