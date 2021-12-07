Banburyshire artist wins her own exhibition at The Heseltine Gallery after selectors commend her work
Milcombe artist Sarah B Smith has been awarded her own exhibition at The Heseltine Gallery in Middleton Cheney after selectors commended her work.
Ms Smith was one of two chosen from 57 artists for an award of a future exhibition. The selectors, Deborah Allan, Director of Wychwood Gallery, and John Childs, Patron of the Friends of the Heseltine Gallery, awarded her mixed media paintings a Highly Commended status.
She said: "I am so pleased to have been given this award. It really does mean so much to me."
Some 57 artists from north Oxfordshire and south Northamptonshire are showing and selling their work in the gallery which is now
full of paintings, sculpture, ceramics, mixed media, textile and paper art and photographs. For more details see theheseltinegallery.org.ukfor details.
The exhibition is on until Thursday, December 16, Sunday - Friday, 10am to 4pm.
