Banbury art gallery set to host its annual open exhibition

Sue Clayton Prize winner Open 2019 at the Heseltine Gallery, which will host an open exhibition from November 21 to December 16 at the gallery in Middleton Cheney near Banbury. (Image from the gallery)

The Heseltine Gallery will host an open exhibition showcasing artwork of all kinds from November 21 to December 16 at the gallery in Middleton Cheney near Banbury.

Normally in May, the open has been a long time coming, as the gallery could only show exhibitions online since closing in March 2020, until reopening to visitors in September.

Following two recent photography exhibitions, the gallery will now be full of paintings, sculpture, ceramics, mixed media, textile and paper art and possibly some surprises – we don’t know what will turn up until the artists arrive with their submissions, which is always an exciting time.

On Sundays in December, artists will be in the gallery to meet visitors, demonstrate their skills and sell smaller items that would make fun presents, such as paper animal kits.

The Open Exhibition is organised by the Friends of the Heseltine Gallery, with support from West Northamptonshire Council’s Arts Development Officer.

Roger Neill, chair of the Friends of the Heseltine Gallery, said: “Work will be for sale and many artists accept commissions, so please do support the artists and buy ‘handmade and local’ if you are looking for something unique for your home or as a seasonal gift. Proceeds from sales help us to continue the development of the gallery as a community art hub and to provide future first-class exhibitions.”