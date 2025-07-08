Banbury’s MP tried to claim hundreds of pounds worth of luxury M&S bedding and shower cream on parliamentary expenses.

Sean Woodcock, who was elected MP for Banbury just over a year ago, spent £216.50 on two duvets, a pair of pillows, and a set of brushed cotton bed sheets, as well as four ‘luxury Egyptian cotton’ towels and a tube of magnolia shower cream.

The separate M&S receipts, one for £100.50 and the other for £116, were claimed on parliamentary expenses last October.

However, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) rejected the claim, as MPs are not allowed to claim home furnishings or decorations on expenses.

In a statement, Mr Woodcock said: “As a newly-elected MP I was mistakenly advised about what type of accommodation costs could be claimed for.

“I accepted IPSA’s decision immediately and paid for these items myself in full.”

Mr Woodcock declined to comment further when asked whether this was a good look for his constituents. He was contacted this week by the Banbury Guardian newsroom to ask if he would like to contribute to an article but we have not yet received a reply.

IPSA was set up in the aftermath of the 2009 parliamentary expenses scandal, and is an independent body responsible for paying MP salaries and reviewing allowances.

MPs outside London can spend a maximum of £6,630 on the associated costs of accommodation.

This includes utility bills, council tax, a landline and broadband connection, but does not include cleaning, gardening, the purchase of or maintenance of furniture, or TV licenses.

Mr Woodcock was elected as the first Labour MP for the constituency in its history.