Back by popular demand, Katharine House Hospice is hosting its second firewalk fundraising event this September.

A woman takes part in the firewalk fundraising challenge to help the charity Katharine House Hospice (Image from Katharine House Hospice)

The Katharine House Firewalk, taking place on Friday September 17, will see participants walking over embers burning at a temperature that could melt aluminium - without any injury or pain. The event gives people the chance to overcome their fears, while also raising money for the hospice.

Partakers in this transformative experience will receive all the training they need to take part during an inspirational motivation session on the night, which aims to open up people’s minds to a new understanding of what’s possible for you.

Individuals are being encouraged to tick something remarkable off their bucket list, and businesses are urged to sign their staff up for a team building exercise that promises to be a truly bonding experience.

Amelia Hemmings, 50 from Banbury, is taking part in the firewalk in memory of her mother Nadia who received care at Katharine House in 2019.

She said: “Katharine House’s fundraising events are always so good. They’re very well organised and aim to make sure participants get something out of the experiences.

“I’m very excited about the firewalk, but am also trying not to think about it too much in case the nerves get to me! But this is about being brave for the people who receive care from Katharine House. You don’t know what people go through mentally when they’re faced with the prospect of their end of life. Going through what they do takes a lot more bravery than doing something like a firewalk.

“I will always choose to raise money for Katharine House, there couldn’t be anyone else. My mother was forever saying ‘It’s perfect here. I’m so lucky to be here. They are all so kind and so wonderful.’ And she’s right, they are.”

“Our Firewalk really is one for the bucket list and aims to prove that anything is possible - that the only thing stopping you achieving the things you want, is you.”

All entrants must be able to walk the length of the walk (12 feet) unaided, with good mobility and be aged 18 or over.

Registration for the event kicks off at 6.30-7pm with the firewalk starting at 8.30pm after completing the firewalk seminar. The event will take place at Banbury Rugby Club, DCS Stadium at Bodicote Park, Bodicote.

The £25 registration includes a firewalk certificate to prove that participants braved the heat for a great cause and there is a £125 minimum sponsorship target. Visit www.khh.org.uk/firewalk for more information.