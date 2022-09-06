Banbury's Horton General Hospital becomes 'quality data provider' to help orthopaedic services around the country

Pictured, l - r are Julie Kerr, Senior Medical Secretary, Mr Nick Gillham, Consultant Trauma & Orthopaedic Surgeon, Mr Graham Sleat, Deputy Clinical Director Trauma & Orthopaedics and Consultant Trauma & Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr Angela Kannan, Clinical Lead Horton Trauma and Consultant in Orthogeriatrics and Mr Sanjeev Musuvathy Ravi, CESR Specialty Doctor, Horton Trauma.

The Banbury hospital – one of the country’s top hospitals for hip fracture treatment - has been named as one of the National Joint Registry (NJR) Quality Data Providers.

The NJR monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow, and shoulder joint replacement operations to improve clinical outcomes for patients and support clinicians.

The registry collects high quality orthopaedic data with the aim of providing evidence to support patient safety, standards in quality of care, and overall cost-effectiveness in joint replacement surgery.

The ‘NJR Quality Data Provider’ certificate scheme was introduced to offer hospitals a blueprint for reaching high quality standards relating to patient safety and to reward those who have met registry targets.

To achieve the award, hospitals were required to meet a series of six ambitious targets including compliance with the NJR’s mandatory national audit assessing data completeness and quality within the registry.

The NJR Data Quality Audit investigates the accurate number of joint replacement procedures submitted to the registry, compared to the number carried out and recorded in the local hospital Patient Administration System. The audit ensures that the NJR is collecting and reporting the most complete, accurate data possible across all hospitals performing joint replacement operations, including the Horton General Hospital.

Dr Anny Sykes, Interim Chief Medical Officer at Oxford University Hospitals (OUH), said: “We’re delighted to be recognised as an NJR Quality Data Provider. Improving patient safety is of the upmost importance and something all staff take very seriously. We are supportive of the National Joint Registry’s work in facilitating improvement in clinical outcomes and governance for the benefit of joint replacement patients.”