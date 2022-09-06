Banbury's Horton General Hospital becomes 'quality data provider' to help orthopaedic services around the country
The Horton’s award-winning orthopaedic team has helped the hospital become a recognised provider of evidence to support the NHS’s medics and their patients.
The Banbury hospital – one of the country’s top hospitals for hip fracture treatment - has been named as one of the National Joint Registry (NJR) Quality Data Providers.
The NJR monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow, and shoulder joint replacement operations to improve clinical outcomes for patients and support clinicians.
The registry collects high quality orthopaedic data with the aim of providing evidence to support patient safety, standards in quality of care, and overall cost-effectiveness in joint replacement surgery.
The ‘NJR Quality Data Provider’ certificate scheme was introduced to offer hospitals a blueprint for reaching high quality standards relating to patient safety and to reward those who have met registry targets.
To achieve the award, hospitals were required to meet a series of six ambitious targets including compliance with the NJR’s mandatory national audit assessing data completeness and quality within the registry.
The NJR Data Quality Audit investigates the accurate number of joint replacement procedures submitted to the registry, compared to the number carried out and recorded in the local hospital Patient Administration System. The audit ensures that the NJR is collecting and reporting the most complete, accurate data possible across all hospitals performing joint replacement operations, including the Horton General Hospital.
Dr Anny Sykes, Interim Chief Medical Officer at Oxford University Hospitals (OUH), said: “We’re delighted to be recognised as an NJR Quality Data Provider. Improving patient safety is of the upmost importance and something all staff take very seriously. We are supportive of the National Joint Registry’s work in facilitating improvement in clinical outcomes and governance for the benefit of joint replacement patients.”
Graham Sleat, Deputy Clinical Director for Trauma and Orthopaedics at OUH, added: “We are very proud to have been recognised by the National Joint Registry in this way. This is a recognition of the hard work of our team at the Horton General Hospital in providing high quality care for patients with fractured neck of femur, which includes closely monitoring our clinical outcomes for the benefit of our patients.”