Horton hip fracture team keeps its place as one of the best of UK hospitals as the Banbury unit reaches the top three nationwide

The Horton General Hospital's hip fracture team has been applauded again for its excellent service

The hospital, which is part of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, met all of its best practice criteria in nearly 92 percent of patients, while the average nationally is 55 percent – putting the team in the top three of national tables for this.

The latest figures were published in the annual National Hip Fracture Audit, which compared the performance of 173 trauma units in England and Wales in 2020 – throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national report shows that over 90 percent of patients admitted to the Horton General Hospital underwent surgery either on the same day, or the day after, significantly surpassing the national average of 69 percent.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also showed that:

• 99 percent of patients received a prompt assessment by an orthogeriatrician (national average of 87 percent)

• 92 percent of patients received prompt surgery (national average of 69 percent)

• Nearly 99 percent of patients didn’t develop pressure ulcers during their hospital stay (national average of 95.7 percent)

Sam Anand, Orthopaedic Surgeon at the Horton, said: "We always look forward to this annual review of our hip fracture services at the Horton. These results go to show the expertise and commitment of all our team, which is especially rewarding when you consider this report covers the beginning of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hip fractures are very common and they're often suffered by elderly or frail people who need rapid care. We're really pleased we can help them in such an efficient and effective way."

Jennifer Graystone, Acting Divisional Director of Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, Trauma, Specialist Surgery, Children's and Neonates, said: "Once more, we're very proud of the work our Trauma team at the Horton undertakes for these patients, who benefit from such rapid and expert surgery. These results are testament to the commitment, care and compassion shown by the entire team, and never more so than in the challenging year that was 2020.