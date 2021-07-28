Banbury's Castle Quay shopping mall celebrates One Great Day of fundraising

Castle Quay management staff enjoy a hot walk along the canalside for charity

Onw Great Day is a UK-wide annual charity fundraising day, raising money and support for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and other local children’s charities close to the heart of each community. In this case The Sunshine Centre on Bretch Hill will be a recipient.

All proceeds from the day will be equally split between Great Ormond Street Hospital and The Sunshine Centre and so far £1,000 has been raised.

One Great Day is a registered charity, initiated in 2014 by parents whose son received care at Great Ormond Street Hospital. The Sunshine Centre offers practical help, advice and guidance and emotional support to families in Banbury ensuring children are happy and receive the best possible start in life.

The fundraising walk took place on a beautiful summer day

One Great Day has so far raised an incredible £750,000 for more than 220 different children’s health charities across the UK. This is your chance to help raise valuable funds for two fantastic charities here: https://castlequay.co.uk/.../castle-quay-are-raising.../

Supporters can donate here.