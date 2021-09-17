Banbury United Football Club player suspended after sentencing for drugs offence

A Banbury United Football Club player has been suspended after his conviction and sentencing for a drugs offence.

The board for the Banbury United Football Club issued a statement this morning (Friday September 17), which said: "Yesterday morning we became aware of Henry Landers court case and sentence as reported in the media.

"The club have taken the action to suspend Henry for 14 days, and therefore he will not travel with the Squad to Nantwich.

"During this time the club will consider the matter further and will make another announcement in due course."

The BUFC website lists Henry Landers as a striker for the first team who joined the club in summer 2020.

Henry Landers, aged 21, of Cranley Road, Oxford, was sentenced earlier this week for a drug supply offence.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, namely cocaine, in a hearing at Oxford Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday September 15).

Landers was subsequently sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, ordered to complete 41 rehabilitation days and pay £1,000 in costs.