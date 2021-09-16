Banbury United Football Club player sentenced for drug supply offence

Drugs and scales seized from address of Henry Landers (Image from Thames Valley Police website)

Henry Landers, aged 21, of Cranley Road, Oxford, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, namely cocaine, in a hearing at Oxford Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday September 15).

Landers was subsequently sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, ordered to complete 41 rehabilitation days and pay £1,000 in costs.

The board for the Banbury United Football Club issued a statement today (Thursday September 16) about Henry Landers, which said: "This morning we became aware of Henry Landers court case and sentence yesterday. The club will obviously consider the matter and will make a further statement in due course."

The BUFC website lists Henry Landers as a striker for the first team who joined the club in summer 2020.

The court case originated from an incident at around 10am on May 29 last year at a property in Cranley Road, Oxford at which Landers was residing. The property was searched, and a quantity of cocaine, mobile phones, scales and cash was seized.

Landers was arrested on the same day, and following an investigation, was charged via postal requisition on 1 March this year.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tania Wasilewski-Norman, of Banbury CID, said: “As a result of Landers’ criminal activity, he has been given a suspended prison sentence after being convicted of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine.

“His early guilty plea has, quite likely, spared him from an immediate prison sentence, and I hope that the sentence imposed will send a wake-up call to Landers that this type of offending is completely unacceptable.

“Although the quantity of cocaine located was relatively small, any kind of activity relating to drug dealing creates great harm and concern in our communities.

“Dealers often exploit the most vulnerable people in our communities and will not be tolerated. We will actively pursue and bring offenders before the courts.

“Through our Stronghold campaign, Thames Valley Police will continue to work in partnership to stop those who seek to exploit vulnerable people for their own means. We will always make the Thames Valley a hostile place for drug dealers to carry out their illegal activities.