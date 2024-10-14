Banbury train station corridor to be decorated with local people's pictures and stories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new initiative will see the over bridge at Banbury’s railway station decorated with local people’s pictures and inspirational stories.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stories of the People of Banbury project has been launched to celebrate local people and community spirit. It has been initiated by the Banbury BID team with support from the Chiltern Railways community fund.

As part of the project, Banbury residents’ headshots will feature on the walkway, alongside short videos highlighting their unique stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Banbury BID is now inviting residents and business owners to nominate individuals who they believe deserve to be featured.

A new project will see the over bridge at Banbury train station decorated with inspirational local people's stories.

Nominations can include local artists, dedicated volunteers, entrepreneurs or just a person with an inspiring story.

The nominations can be submitted by anyone wishing to spotlight someone’s achievements or by people who wish to showcase their own stories.

Jasmine Gilhooly of Banbury BID said: “We believe that every person has a story worth telling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the incredible talent within our community and to create a lasting visual representation of the people who make Banbury special.

“Join us in celebrating the vibrant stories of Banbury’s residents and creating a lasting legacy that reflects the heart and soul of our town!”

Nominations must be submitted to the Banbury BID by October 16 at this link.

Nominees must be available on Tuesday, October 22 for their headshot photos and on either Tuesday October 29 or Wednesday 30 for the filming.

For more information about the project, nomination guidelines and to learn how you can get involved, contact Banbury BID on [email protected]