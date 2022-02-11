Banbury RAF Association Club launches fundraiser for plans to refurbish its building

Paul Gruner-Overgaard, the chair of Banbury RAF Association Club, with Chris Adams, the chair of the Banbury RAF Association Branch, stand outside the club's building in Broad Street, Banbury

Newland House is the home of the Royal Air Force Association Banbury Club. The Victorian building on Broad Street needs re-purposing and renovation.

The aim of the club is to provide a Central Welfare Hub for the Armed Forces Community and the wider community as a whole.

To transform Newlands House into a safe, supportive environment for those who require specialist welfare help, the club needs help from the community.

A club spokesperson said: "Since the pandemic, funding has dried up and we need help from the community we hope to support."

The club launched an online GoFundMe web page with a fundraising target of £15,000. Can you help the club reach its target?

You can donate using the following web link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/armed-forces-community-hub-banburyChris Adams, the chair of the RAF Association Branch, and Paul Gruner-Overgaard, who serves as the chair of the RAFA Club Banbury, spoke to the Banbury Guardian about their fundraising campaign.

They spoke about Project Astra, which is the repurposing of the whole RAF Association building located in Newland House, 46a Broad St, Banbury.

The expansion of the services offered from the building will involve offering services to the whole military and the wider Banbury community, not just the Royal Air Force.

Mr Adams said: "We want to refurb all three stories of the building. It will take time and money.

"We are a force for good, not just for the veterans of Banbury, but the whole community."

Mr Adams added: "The bar area needs to be more dynamic and more contemporary. We want to get a broader spread of members and different age groups of people in here."

Every pound they make behind the bar at the club will go straight back into the refurbishment project. The project also involves developing the main room on the first floor often referred to as the Guy Gibson Lounge into a formal function room.

Mr Gruner-Overgaard said: "It can be used as a games room as well because it has a pool table."

The club hopes to finish the refurbishment plans for the main bar area on the ground floor and the first floor, which also has a bar, by the end of this year. They also hope to refurbish the rooms on the second floor to possibly be rented to local organisations by 2023. The project also includes plans to add a lift to the building.

Mr Adams said the club will also be making a big push to expand its current 200 plus membership over the next year.

The club is a members only club, but anyone is encouraged to come and visit, and if they like it to join after a few visits. People can stop by for a pint at £3, and annual membership costs £17.