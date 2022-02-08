Jerry Lewis, the treasurer for the Banbury & District Model Railway Club, pictured with club member Keith Warr with trains on the club running track (Submitted photo)

Jerry Lewis, the club's treasurer, who has been a member since he moved to Banbury in the late 1970s, said: “I’ve been into model trains since I got a Hornby train set as a young kid.

“It’s always been an enjoyable and sociable hobby, and we originally had about 35 members – but that’s dwindled over the years and there’s only nine of us now.

“It’s such a shame as we have great facilities - a large test track for N, OO and O gauge train formations, plus all the equipment and knowledge for every aspect of railway modelling.

The running track for the Banbury & District Model Railway Club

“We’re a friendly bunch with premises at the Cherwell Business Village in Banbury where we meet on Tuesday evenings and Thursday mornings.

“There’s a great deal of technical expertise among the members, which we’d love to share, plus a large library to draw on too.”

Banbury & District Model Railway Club was set up in the mid-1970s, and was based at Milcombe Village Hall. As it grew, it moved to premises at The Joiners Arms in Bloxham and then to Bloxham cricket pavilion. The club’s final move, to the current premises in Banbury, was in 2008.

For the past couple of years the club has been propped up by an endowment from a past member, but it runs out in July.

Banbury & District Model Railway Club Treasurer Jerry Lewis runs his trains (Submitted photo)

So club is looking to drum up new members.

Jerry added: “We believe there are modellers out there who would really enjoy our club.

“In the past we’ve had members not only from Banbury, but also further afield like Bicester, Brackley and even Witney. So, if you love model trains, do join us!”

If you’d like to find out more, all are welcome at meetings on Tuesday evenings, from 7.30-8.30pm, or on Thursday mornings from 10.30am-12.30pm, or for more information email [email protected]

The Banbury Club exhibit at the national Guildex exhibition (Submitted photo)

The club is based at unit G156, Cherwell Business Village, Southam Road, Banbury OX16 2SP, and there’s free parking. The club membership fee is £20 per month.