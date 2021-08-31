Banbury police front counter services not among those to close across Cherwell and Oxfordshire areas

TVP has made changes which affect their front counter services across Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police is working to adapt to the different ways in which people contact the police, to meet the changing needs of the diverse communities they serve and to make necessary savings.

The front counter services in Banbury will continue to operate as normal. The hours of operation for the Banbury front counter services are 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

Several front counter services for Thames Valley Police have closed across the Cherwell and Oxfordshire areas. Banbury's front counter service operation hours are 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday. (Image from TVP website)

The front counter service in Banbury is one of several which will continue to operate. The others include the following locations: Milton Keynes, Oxford, Reading, Slough, Aylesbury, High Wycombe, Abingdon, Newbury, Loddon Valley and Maidenhead.

There will be some changes to opening hours.

But several of the front counter services have now closed across the Cherwell and Oxfordshire areas, which include nearby Bicester and Witney. The front counter services in Bracknell and HQ South in Kidlington have also closed.

The changes do not affect police officer numbers nor the number of police bases so there will not be any difference to officer visibility in the local community.

There are a number of convenient alternative ways to contact police.

An increasing number of people are contacting the police online and by phone.

You can access a number of the police services on their website here: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ This includes reporting non-emergency crimes or incidents, anti-social behaviour, applying for firearms licensing, telling us about something of concern or updating us on a crime report, among many other functions.

Further information about when and how to make a report to police is available here: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/The non-emergency number is 101, and in an emergency dial 999.