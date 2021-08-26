Banbury police appeal for help in assault case after a woman is attacked by three people

Banbury police have appealed for help in tracing three people alleged to have assaulted a woman in a housing estate park.

By Roseanne Edwards
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 9:32 am
Updated Thursday, 26th August 2021, 9:34 am
Police have appealed for witnesses to an assault on August 10 in Banbury

In a tweet this morning (Friday) Thames Valley Police, Banbury said: "We are appealing for any witnesses or CCTV footage of an assault that occurred on Tuesday, August 10.

"The victim was on Mascord Park at about 9.30pm when she was assaulted by three people. If anyone has any information or any footage please contact 101 quoting 43210358137."