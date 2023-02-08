News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Banbury mosque starts fundraiser for victims of earthquake in Turkey and Syria

The Madni Masjid Mosque has started a fundraiser to send money to victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

By Jack Ingham
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 11:27am
The Madni Masjid Mosque in Banbury has started a fundraiser to help victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
The Madni Masjid Mosque in Banbury has started a fundraiser to help victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

From this Friday (February 10), the mosque will be receiving monetary donations from its congregation to send to charities that are assisting with the relief on the ground in the locations most affected by the devastating earthquakes, which have claimed thousands of lives since Monday.

Chairman Banbury Madni Masjid said: "In Turkey, we aim to provide emergency medical assistance, shelter, and cash grants to enable those worst affected to meet their immediate needs. In Syria, our priorities will be providing health and medical supplies to hospitals and clinics, as well as blankets and tents for those made homeless by the earthquake.

Read More
Banbury hospital consultant appeals for donations to allow his charity to help d...

"We are continuing to assess the situation as it evolves and making preparations to provide emergency support to those hit hard by the crisis."

Most Popular

"We ask especially our Muslim brothers and sisters to donate generously to help alleviate the distress of our beloved brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria in this most testing time."

TurkeySyriaBanbury