Banbury mosque starts fundraiser for victims of earthquake in Turkey and Syria

The Madni Masjid Mosque in Banbury has started a fundraiser to help victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

From this Friday (February 10), the mosque will be receiving monetary donations from its congregation to send to charities that are assisting with the relief on the ground in the locations most affected by the devastating earthquakes, which have claimed thousands of lives since Monday.

Chairman Banbury Madni Masjid said: "In Turkey, we aim to provide emergency medical assistance, shelter, and cash grants to enable those worst affected to meet their immediate needs. In Syria, our priorities will be providing health and medical supplies to hospitals and clinics, as well as blankets and tents for those made homeless by the earthquake.

"We are continuing to assess the situation as it evolves and making preparations to provide emergency support to those hit hard by the crisis."