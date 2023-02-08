Banbury mosque starts fundraiser for victims of earthquake in Turkey and Syria
The Madni Masjid Mosque has started a fundraiser to send money to victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
From this Friday (February 10), the mosque will be receiving monetary donations from its congregation to send to charities that are assisting with the relief on the ground in the locations most affected by the devastating earthquakes, which have claimed thousands of lives since Monday.
Chairman Banbury Madni Masjid said: "In Turkey, we aim to provide emergency medical assistance, shelter, and cash grants to enable those worst affected to meet their immediate needs. In Syria, our priorities will be providing health and medical supplies to hospitals and clinics, as well as blankets and tents for those made homeless by the earthquake.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We are continuing to assess the situation as it evolves and making preparations to provide emergency support to those hit hard by the crisis."
"We ask especially our Muslim brothers and sisters to donate generously to help alleviate the distress of our beloved brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria in this most testing time."