Banbury hospital consultant appeals for donations to allow his charity to help deprived Indian children

Dr Robbie Kerry – anaesthetics lead at the Horton and deputy anaesthetics lead for the Oxford University Hospitals Trust – has jointly run the Nehemiah Ministries with his best friend, Mr Rajan Jayakumar (Jay) a former teacher. Dr Kerry spends much of his annual leave in India running health clinics for the poorest in society.

The two are trying to raise enough money to allow a preschool to continue, after the organisation running it was forced to back out.

“These are children that have no hope of fulfilling their enormous potential because they just don't have access to fundamentals such as early childcare or schooling,” he said.

Children of desperately poor tribal families often have to be cared for by older siblings meaning none receive education

"They are at high risk of exploitation, such as child labour, growing up not knowing their basic rights as citizens, having a high risk of alcoholism and drug use, and not being able to secure good, well-paying jobs to help end the cycle of poverty.”

Dr Kerry said older children in families often have to care for younger siblings meaning they cannot attend school either.

“It’s estimated only 20 per cent of children from tribal communities will end up going to school. However, if they can attend nursery or kindergarten when they are much younger, 80 per cent will go on to complete their basic education.”

Dr Kerry said he and Mr Jayakumar – who share a deep Christian faith - were desperate to find the funding to support four village-run Early Child Development Centres in tribal areas of Gudalur, South India.

Dr Robbie Kerry, consultant anaesthetist for the OUH and medical advisor for Nehemiah Ministries

Children aged from one to five years attend five days per week, receiving care, nutritious meals and engaging in educational play supervised by trained teachers. “These vital nursery schools are at risk of closing after their partner organisation could no longer fund them. This means that 80-100 vulnerable children are at risk of losing their nursery places,” he said.

"We are seeking to fund these nursery schools for three years until the government can take on responsibility. We need to raise £36,000 (£250 per nursery, per month, for three years). Per child, this is a cost of just £12.50 per month, just half a Pret coffee subscription.”

Dr Kerry said he was encouraged by the recent story of Srimathi - a young tribal woman aspiring to be a doctor - the first ever from her community to gain a place at medical school.

"I grew up with access to high quality, state funded education, surrounded by a family and community that valued education and supported me to achieve my potential. After attending state schools, I was offered a place at university, training at medical school, ultimately becoming a consultant anaesthetist in the NHS,” he said.

Dr Kerry runs a clinic in a poor tribal village in India. Many inhabitants are 'untouchables' who lack access to adequate healthcare and education

"We want more children and young people from disadvantaged tribal communities to be able to achieve their dreams too,”

The Banbury Guardian reported Dr Kerry and Mr Jayakumar’s work preventing starvation during the Covid lockdowns in India and how they helped fund an ambulance for sick people in remote areas.

See https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/21743. Gift Aid increases your donation by 25 per cent.

“Over 95 per cent of donations goes directly to supporting those who need it,” said Dr Kerry.

Many of those Nehemiah Ministries helps come from very poor communities in India