Banbury library to move to old Wilco shop in £1million purchase by Oxfordshire County Council

Banbury library is to move to old Wilco shop in a £1million deal agreed by Oxfordshire County Council.

The move will take the library out of its current location in Marlborough Road, Banbury and into the revamped shop at 20-23 Bridge Street. The old first-floor Littlewoods cafe could be re-used as part of the redevelopment.

The move, agreed by Oxfordshire County Council (OCC) on Friday, commits £1million to the premises and giving up the lease on the current premises.

It has been a blow to Cherwell District Council, which was expecting the library to move to the old M&S premises in Castle Quay in a £3.2m project.

The former Wilco shop in Bridge Street where Banbury Library is to relocate

Cherwell itself is to move out of its Bodicote House headquarters into Castle Quay – which has lost its three big department stores - in a cost cutting exercise.

In a report, OCC says: “The current Banbury Library is in a building leased by the council, which is too small, in a poor location, listed, in poor condition and considered unsuitable for the delivery of a modern library service.

"The (Wilco) property is not actively marketed for sale and an off-market purchase price has been negotiated with the current owner. In addition to the purchase price there will be fit out and decarbonisation costs. These costs will be offset by revenue savings, income and income potential, creating a payback period of approximately 13 years.”

OCC believes the move will help promote footfall in the town centre.

Banbury Library in its current premises in Marlborough Road. It is a Grade II listed building

“Having the library opposite Castle Quay and next to the Town Hall will promote foot traffic to this part of the town,” the report says.

“The purchase also means the sum needed to be spent on the current building, in excess of £2m on a leased in building, can be avoided. The result of acquiring this space will be a building that (the council) owns, providing a much needed, fit for purpose, new library space as well as additional, flexible accommodation to meet the needs of the community as well as OCC’s internal needs.”

The county says the Grade II listed building in Marlborough Road is very energy inefficient. £100,000 has been spent on ‘reactive maintenance’ and the same would need to be spent in future. It has no heating on the top floor and the staff have to relocate to a small room on the ground floor in winter.

The library had 79,000 visitors in 2023/24 issuing 100,000 books and providing 5,000 computer sessions. It receives visits from primary schools, independent primary schools and special schools.

The former M&S store in Castle Quay Shopping Centre where the library had been expected to move

Other OCC service needs may be accommodated in the Wilco premises including office space for the registration team relocating out of Bodicote House, agile working space for OCC staff including social services and community uses.

The OCC report says: “It is extremely important to have a library in Banbury (currently the fifth busiest in Oxfordshire) due to the social and economic issues the town has."

The cost will be offset by some Section 106 development contributions the county holds. And it will save rent paid on the current library. The first floor can be used for storage and a cafe area – previously Littlewoods – could be brought back into use earning £40,000 – £50,000 per year.