The Banbury Library is among those across Oxfordshire set to return to normal pre-pandemic opening hours from next week.

The Banbury Library is among those across Oxfordshire set to return to normal pre-pandemic opening hours from Monday September 6. (Image from Oxfordshire County Council)

Most libraries across Oxfordshire will reopen with their normal operating hours from Monday September 6.

During the pandemic, hours were reduced to allow additional safety measures to be monitored by staff. As these have been eased over the past few months, evening and Saturday opening hours can be restored.

The hours for the Banbury Library are 9am to 1pm on Monday, 9am to 5pm to Tuesday through Friday, 9am to 4.30pm on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

For more information about the Banbury Library located in Marlborough Road see the county's website here: https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/residents/leisure-and-culture/libraries/find-library/banbury-library

Mark Haynes, director for customer experience and cultural services, said: “We are delighted to see libraries return to 97 per cent of pre-Covid opening hours. Since reopening in April 2021, our libraries have been visited over 250,000 times, with over one million items borrowed during the same period. While this is still below our normal level of business, we are seeing an upwards trend as customers return to get the most out of the many services available from their local library.”