Banbury is invited to an Iftar meal to experience in the customary daily fast-breaking of Ramadan

Banbury residents are invited to an Iftar party to experience sharing the daily fast-breaking of Ramadan.

The Sunrise Multicultural Project will be hosting the community Iftar next Thursday, March 20 as Muslims in the town observe the period of Ramadan. They will also be holding an Eid event in April to mark the end of Ramadan.

"This event isn't marking any particular stage of Ramadan, its just bringing people together to share food with Muslims who have been fasting. Attendees bring a dish or snacks then everyone can try different foods from around the world. It's a lovely social event we put on every year on a date during Ramadan,” said Anila Malik, Sunrise’s community engagement officer.

“Iftar marks the end of the daily fast which begins at 'Suhoor' – the pre-dawn meal, or breakfast.”

Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide; it is a month of fasting, prayer and reflection.

Sunrise is staging the event to share the Muslim custom as a continuation of its work in breaking down barriers and encouraging understanding between people of different religious cultures.

“We believe that sharing an Iftar meal is a powerful way to build bridges between communities,” said Maria Holden, CEO at Sunrise Multicultural Project. “By inviting everyone to join us, we hope to encourage understanding and friendship across different cultures.

“In light of recent statistics indicating a concerning rise in Islamophobic incidents across the UK, with reports of anti-Muslim hate crimes increasing significantly in the past year, Sunrise Multicultural Project aims to address these challenges head-on."

Anila Malik said: “Islamophobia not only affects Muslim communities but also weakens social cohesion as a whole. By opening our doors and sharing traditions, we can break down barriers and create a stronger, more inclusive Banbury community.

“These events are made possible through support of local community organisations, including EMBS, Community Albums, The Hill and The Banbury Larder. Kebabish in Banbury also helping with a donation of food for the Eid event.”

The Iftar party takes place at Britannia Road Children’s Centre between 5.45pm- 8pm. It is free to attend and all are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by contacting Sunrise Multicultural Project at 07763 620583 or 01295 701728 to ensure adequate preparations.

For more information about the events or to learn more about Sunrise Multicultural Project, please visit www.sunrisemulticulturalproject.org or follow our social media on Instagram and facebook at Sunrisemulticulturalproject The project will also hold a Multicultural Eid Party on Sunday, April 6 at The Hill from 2pm-4pm. This event offers music, performances, a powerpoint presentation, food and activities.

For 30 years, Sunrise Multicultural Project has been at the forefront of promoting cultural diversity, understanding and support in Banbury.

The organisation is based in Orchard Way, Banbury and runs events at the Britannia Road Children’s Centre and Ruscote Community Centre. Events include a Monday drop-in for ladies and Wellness for Women.