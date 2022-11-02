Banbury solicitors raise money for Katharine House Hospice through will writing campaign

Spratt Endicott Solicitors private client team.

The Katharine House Hospice Make a Will Fortnight (MAWF) ran from October 3-14 and Spratt Endicott asked clients to donate the cost of making a will to Katharine House Hospice, raising a total of £2,250 for the charity.

Lucy Gordon, the head of private client department, said the company has been supporting the initiative since it launched in 2012, adding: “Katharine House is a charity close to our hearts, as a number of our clients, family and friends have benefited from the care provided by the hospice over the years.

"We firmly believe in supporting this initiative as it is so important to write a will, so that your family knows your wishes after you have died, giving clarity at what will inevitably be a very difficult time.”