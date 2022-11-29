Banbury hospice launches Christmas appeal to put a smile on the faces of patients

Receptionist Vicky Bennett and ward nurse Nicola Rossiter helping to make the hospice festive for patients this Christmas.

Every year, the hospice needs to raise £3 million to provide holistic care and support for adults with incurable illnesses, as well as support for their families and friends, and has launched an appeal in the hope that supporters will donate money this Christmas.

Despite its partnership with the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust, Katharine House still needs to raise more than half the running costs for the hospice and relies on the support and goodwill of the local community.

Staff and volunteers at the hospice go above and beyond at this time of year to make the festive season special for the patients by organising Christmas meals, festive fancy dress, and musical performances.

In previous years, the hospice has also organised special treats for the patients at Christmas, these have included gift bags, pantos, and even memorable visits by donkeys.

Katharine House inpatient ward manager Abbie Hessey said: "We’re heavily dependent on donations at Katharine House, and with the cost-of-living crisis this winter, we are finding it difficult to raise the funds we need.We’re hoping this appeal will encourage our local community to give what they can.

"We see moments of sadness, loss, but most importantly, we see love here at Katharine House. The team of doctors and nurses I work with care for our patients all-year-round, including on Christmas day, enabling them to be comfortable and to enjoy precious time with their loved ones."