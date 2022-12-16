Chris Higgins and Chris Peabody from tree cycle sponsors The Sound Reserve.

Due to the success of its Christmas Tree Cycle scheme last year, the Katharine House Hospice has expanded its offering to more locations across the county this year to dispose of real Christmas trees in exchange for a donation to the hospice.

The environmentally friendly initiative will arrange for the trees to be collected from a range of postcodes on Friday January 6 and Saturday 7, before Acreman’s Arboriculture Ltd will chip the trees free of charge.

Hazel Hope from Hook Norton used the tree cycle scheme last year, she said: "Last year we booked the Christmas Tree-cycle and have to say what a great service this is! Quick and easy to book – such a stress-free way to dispose of our trees.

Christmas tree recycling scheme customer Hazel Hope.

"They were collected on time from outside our driveway, and knowing they would be recycled and support Katharine House was an added bonus. I have just booked our collection for this year."

This year the expanded scheme will see trees collected from outside the front of peoples houses at locations in OX7 4 and 5 ,OX15 0, 4 and 5 OX16 9 and OX17 3.

In a separate scheme local Christmas tree sellers Warwickshire Christmas Tree Farm and Saltway Farm Shop will be donating 10% of their tree sales to the hospice if customers reference Katharine House.

Carley Lambourne of Katharine House Hospice said: "Christmas is a time of year for family and friends and, of course, the all-important Christmas tree. We all love a real tree until the time comes to dispose of it after Christmas - and this is where we can step in."

"Instead of worrying about how to environmentally dispose of your tree after all the festivities are over, you can make a donation to Katharine House Hospice and, in return, we will send one of our elves to pick up your tree to be recycled."

