Banbury hero ‘blown away’ after being selected for prestigious community award

A local Banbury hero is ‘blown away’ after being one of only 26 people selected for a prestigious national award for work that has positively affected communities.

Michael Hampton, commonly known locally as Mike on a Bike, has been invited to the Palace of Westminster with the British Citizen Award (BCA) in recognition of his extraordinary work.

Michael will travel to the palace on Thursday June 29, where he will receive the coveted BCA Medal of Honour and be honoured with the British Citizen Award for Services to the Community.

Michael was selected for the award due to his tireless work with his food donation and delivery service, the Local Larder, which sees him deliver staple food items up to six days per week to those in and around the Banbury area.

Michael Hampton has been recognised for his tireless work helping those in need within the Banbury community.

Aiming to provide 10,000 meals to those in need this year, Michael does accept donations but often funds many of the food packages himself.

Michael said: "When I found out I had been selected, I was absolutely blown away; I was speechless! There have been just over 400 people to receive this in nine years, so it's a really rare and prestigious award.

"It's a massive thing, and I never expected to be honoured in such a way; it's mind-blowing for me. I am looking forward to taking my mother to the palace, because it will be a very proud day for her."

Michael has been delivering food to people locally since the pandemic.

Michael is also being recognised for his work during the pandemic, where he took on the "Mike on a Bike" moniker, delivering food and medicines to isolated and vulnerable people from his bicycle.

Stephanie Wood, from BCA partner One Stop, said: "This year’s medalists have reminded us of how many amazing people are supporting our communities, especially during such a challenging time.

At One Stop, we serve many communities across the country, and we know how important voluntary work is to support those in need. We’re proud to be partnering with the BCA again and to play a small part in helping each medalist be recognised. Our congratulations go to all honorees."