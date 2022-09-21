Banbury’s ‘Mike on a Bike’ will be delving deep into his own pockets to fund and deliver food parcels to pensioners in need

Mike Hampton, known locally as 'Mike on a Bike', served as a volunteer NHS Community Responder throughout the Covid-19 pandemic delivering prescriptions or essential food items on his pushbike.

And this week, he has set up the Pensioners' Pantry, which will involve him delivering emergency food parcels to pensioners in need in Banbury, during the current cost of living crisis.

What's more, Mike will be digging into his own pocket to fund the food parcels.

"I have a spare bit of money leftover at the end of the week so instead of spending it on things like going down the pub, I want to put it to good use," he told the Banbury Guardian.

Talking about his motivation to help pensioners, he added: "I feel pensioners are often left out and need our help.

"I am aware that the price of literally everything is rising. One thing that isn't rising is people's pensions."

Mike will initially start with around 10-20 parcels funded from his own pocket but he hopes people will get in touch with him so he can offer more parcels to those in need.

He will make the parcels on Friday and then deliver them on his days off on Sunday and Tuesday.

"I will give them out on a first come, first served basis so please get in touch with me if you know of someone who needs help," said Mike, who says the deliveries will be carried out over the autumn and winter.

"This is not just limited to pensioners but that is where I am targeting my support."

People are welcome to offer food - and even financial - donations to the two-wheeled fundraiser by contact Mike via his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mikeonabikebanbury

Alternatively, you can contact Mike by email on [email protected] or by phone on 07930 544311