Banbury excels itself giving huge quantities of relief supplies for Ukraine - as the Polish-led appeal waves off another lorry-load of aid

Magdalena Kwiecińska thanked the Banbury area public for their fantastic response to the appeal for medical needs, food, baby and maternity items, clothing and other supplies to help efforts in Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine where some two million refugees have fled.

Mrs Kwiecińska placed photos and a video of the lorry's departure from the Magenta storage depot on the Volunteers of Banbury for Ukraine/Wolontariusze Banbury dla Ukrainy Facebook page, saying Banbury had achieved a great deal.

"I would like to thanks every volunteer who worked with us over the last three weeks," she said. "I am extremely proud of you. We achieved so much so far and we are not planning to stop."

Volunteers for the Banbury for Ukraine group are pictured in front of the large articulated lorry that set off for Poland yesterday (Sunday) with donations to help the refugee crisis

She paid tribute to those who had given up their weekend and worked tirelessly loading the lorry.

"Thank you for your hard work and please stay with us. Together we will make this world better place," she said.

The group has secured space to sort and pack donations at the former Debenhams store in Castle Quay, Banbury, which has been turned over to the voluntary efforts by Cherwell District Council.

On the list of items needed are headlamps, torches, batteries, disposable gloves, hygiene products, non-perishable food, new underwear, thermal socks, stationary, school items.

Young and old have given their time to help sort and pack donations for the regugees - including little Logan, son of the lorry's driver

Also wound dressings, medical items (see list on image), baby milk and foods (including urgently-needed allergy and lacto-free milks) and infant bathing/medical items.

Children and adults have enjoyed doing their bit to help the efforts to support Ukrainian refugees

The driver of Sunday's lorry checks his consignment before departing for Poland

Part one of the list of items needed for this week's collection of donations for Ukraine