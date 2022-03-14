Debenhams unit in Banbury to become new drop-off spot for donations to the Banbury Polish Association's Ukrainian appeal - from tomorrow (Tuesday)

Cherwell District Council is working with the organisers of Help For Ukraine Banbury, in conjunction with the Polish Saturday School in Banbury, to provide a much-needed location for the public to donate items to help the millions of Ukrainians currently fleeing war.

Donations needed this week are itemised on a new list - please see image. The group is prioritising these items and does not at this time need duvets, warm clothing or bedding.

The Polish aid project, which has been given massive support by the Banbury area community, started off sorting donations in the Longford Park Community Centre but was given a Castle Quay unit, formerly an estate agent's office, for admin and some donation collection as we described last week.

The store formerly occupied by Debenhams will become a drop off centre for donations to the Ukrainian Appeal

Help for Ukraine Banbury has been given an overwhelming number of donations to help those fleeing violence in Ukraine - so many items that charities, including the Polish Saturday School, have continued to struggling for space to sort items before they are sent abroad.

The Debenhams unit will now be used as a convenient spot for donation drop-offs. This collection point is in a central location in Banbury, ensuring easy access for everyone.

Public donations can be made to the store Monday to Friday between 9am - 5pm. However do not take items today (Monday) as the group is organising space and volunteers to be ready for first donations tomorrow.

For more information about how you can donate to the people of Ukraine please visit: https://www.cherwell.gov.uk/ukrainesupport

Magdalena Kwiecinska and Karolina Kowal of the Banbury Polish Association outside the Market Square shop made available to the Banbury for Ukraine relief aid appeal this month

Magdalena Kwiecinska at Help For Ukraine Banbury said, “This humanitarian crisis has touched everyone’s heart. We are stunned by the response we have got from the Banbury community – what we are doing will make a real difference on the ground in Ukraine and border countries and we encourage everyone to continue donating whichever way they can.”

Councillor Lynn Pratt, Cherwell District Council’s Lead Member for Economy, Regeneration and Property said, “The response in Banbury to support Ukrainian refugees has been incredible and we thank everyone who has already donated for their generosity. Given the level of support we soon realised storage space was disappearing so we’ve stepped in and ensured important locations across the town can be turned into drop-off points temporarily. We will continue to do whatever we can to support the people of Ukraine from afar.”