Banbury Emergency Services Day hailed a success
Organisers have hailed Banbury Emergency Services Day a success after hundreds of people attended the event held at Spiceball Park over the weekend.
Thames Valley Police and Banbury Town Council hosted the emergency services event, which was held from 9am to 4pm on Saturday September 4 at Spiceball Park near the town centre of Banbury. Following the event's success organisers are aiming to host another similar event next year.
The first Banbury Emergency Services Day saw service members from the Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Cherwell District Council Community Safety Team, and Highways England among others attend the event with displays for the public to view.
Thames Valley Police Sgt Sarah Nash, who helped organise the event, said: "The idea came from one of our response officers, PC Hopkin, who wanted to put together a community event where we could engage with the public now that Covid restrictions have eased. He approached the council and other emergency services all of whom were just as keen to get involved.
"The event was a great success. It was so nice to be able to speak to people, tell them about what we do and put on activities for the children. We had lots of great feedback and we are hoping to make this a yearly event."
The Thames Valley Police brought multiple different vehicles, including a police motorcycle among others for families to view. Officers showed families the gear they wear in the line of duty, including heavy shields. Children could also work on their 'door bashing' skills using 'mock' equipment that officers would use during the service of criminal warrants at properties.
Banbury Town Council and Banbury Rotary Club also had informational stalls up at the event.
The event will also included an inflatable obstacle course, rodeo bull, and lots of children’s games for the family to enjoy for free.