Thames Valley Police had several different police vehicles on display at Spiceball Park for Banbury's Emergency Services Day on Saturday September 4.

Thames Valley Police and Banbury Town Council hosted the emergency services event, which was held from 9am to 4pm on Saturday September 4 at Spiceball Park near the town centre of Banbury. Following the event's success organisers are aiming to host another similar event next year.

The first Banbury Emergency Services Day saw service members from the Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Cherwell District Council Community Safety Team, and Highways England among others attend the event with displays for the public to view.

Thames Valley Police Sgt Sarah Nash, who helped organise the event, said: "The idea came from one of our response officers, PC Hopkin, who wanted to put together a community event where we could engage with the public now that Covid restrictions have eased. He approached the council and other emergency services all of whom were just as keen to get involved.

Thames Valley Police officers at the Banbury Emergency Services Day event held at Spiceball Park on Saturday September 4 (Photo from the TVP Cherwell Facebook page)

"The event was a great success. It was so nice to be able to speak to people, tell them about what we do and put on activities for the children. We had lots of great feedback and we are hoping to make this a yearly event."

The Thames Valley Police brought multiple different vehicles, including a police motorcycle among others for families to view. Officers showed families the gear they wear in the line of duty, including heavy shields. Children could also work on their 'door bashing' skills using 'mock' equipment that officers would use during the service of criminal warrants at properties.

Banbury Town Council and Banbury Rotary Club also had informational stalls up at the event.

Eowyn Elofson, aged 8, takes her turn at the mock 'door bashing' demonstration hosted by Thames Valley Police during Banbury's Emergency Services Day

The event will also included an inflatable obstacle course, rodeo bull, and lots of children’s games for the family to enjoy for free.

Families queue up for a look inside an appliance from the Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service at Banbury's Emergency Services Day held on Saturday September 4

Two children try out the police gear worn by Thames Valley Police officers (Image from TVP Cherwell Facebook page)

Children run across the inflatable obstacle course at the Banbury Emergency Services Day held on Saturday September 4.

Emergency vehicles from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue and Thames Valley Police at the Banbury Emergency Services Day