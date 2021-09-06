The man in the field was found by some people out walking, who called the police for help. The field was quite far from any road so police had to walk from Longford Park across the fields to get to him.

The man was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment after he was found by police.

Thames Valley Police took to social media to thank the people for their life saving actions.

Thames Valley Police have thanked members of the public for their fast actions which helped save a man's life last night (Sunday September 5) after police found him in a field off the M40 near Banbury. (Image from the TVP Cherwell Facebook page)

TVP Banbury officers posted the following message about the incident on the TVP Cherwell Facebook page: "A huge thank you and well done to the 2 members of the public who located a male in the fields not far from the M40 this evening.

"The male had been there for at least two days and was suffering from dehydration.