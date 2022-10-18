Danielle Buick cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of her new dance studio.

The new facilities at Unit 7, Canada Close on the Marley Way Trade Park, officially opened it’s doors on Saturday October 15 and boast two brand new dance studios, a shop selling dance equipment, changing rooms and a waiting area for parents.

Around 50 adults and children enjoyed the grand opening, where they were treated to champagne and snacks whilst taking a tour of the new premises.

Founder and dance instructor, Danielle Buick, said: “It’s overwhelming, It’s everything I have ever wanted. Now we have two studios, so we can double the classes that we were doing before and because I now own this studio I can also do daytime classes which, were not possible previously.

The new dance studio offers much more classes and time availabilities than Danielle was able to run previously.

"We have a much bigger timetable than before and we now have five qualified dance teachers that work with me.”

The academy teaches a wide range of dance to children and adults right the way up to the over 50s. These include ballet, tap dancing, modern, musical theatre, street dancing, jazz and more.

Miss Buick, 29, added: "We have a wonderful committee that has helped us to fundraise for this premises. Many of the parents and friends of the dancers have helped and mucked in through the kindness of their hearts, whether that be laying the carpets or doing the plastering.

