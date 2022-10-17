Banbury student achieves top ten finish at prestigious show jumping event.

Xanthe with Tiernisks Cruising Clover jumping in the Leading Pony Showjumper Final.

16-year-old Xanthe Anstee Marriott, who studies at Tudor Hall School, competed among the top 25 show jumpers in her category at the Horse of the Year Show at the NEC in Birmingham this month (October 5 – 9) in front of tens of thousands of equestrian fans of all ages.

Xanthe took part in three classes at the 72nd year of the historic show. Those classes were the Newcomers’ championship, Foxhunter championship and the Pony Showjumper of the year. She made the final in each of the classes and achieved a finish of eighth place in the Foxhunter.

The 16-year old show jumper qualified three different ponies for this year’s event, Tiernisks Cruising Clover (Leading Pony Showjumper), Kylebrack Star (Newcomers) and Ardough Boy (Foxhunter) and was up against some of the nation’s best and most competitive combinations.

Xanthe and Ardough Boy in the Foxhunter final, where she placed 8th.

Xanthe said: “It's such a special and complex sport because the rider not only has to focus on so many tiny cues and details such as your own technique but also the feedback that the horse is giving you, their way of going, their confidence or ability or an endless list of possibilities.

"It is unmatched in any sport, the fact that we have responsibility for not just one athlete but two at the same time.

“I'm lucky because I have a natural 'feel' for the horse and also because I am laid back! When I enter an arena of importance, I grow."

Xanthe’s first rounds were over 12 to 14 fences, which were between 1.25m and 1.45m high. Going clear, she qualified for the jump off. against the clock over a shorter course of eight fences.

Xanthe’s mother, Georgina - also an experienced show jumper - was there to support her daughter.

She said: "We had dreamed of a win. That didn’t happen for us but she performed really well. In the Foxhunter class, which is probably the most-sought after competition, she jumped brilliantly and finished eighth.