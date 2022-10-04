Banbury business launches fundraiser after devastating fire destroys workshop

Banbury based fabrication workshop Big Chris' has started a fundraiser after a fire destroyed its previous site.

Big Chris’ Fabrication should have been celebrating its one-year anniversary last Saturday - instead Chris was looking for a new premises after a fire on Saturday September 24 gutted his workshop.

The accidental fire which started in another unit on the Yew Tree Farm Industrial Estate in Bloxham, destroying all eight small businesses that operated out of the site.

Chris Wakelin, of Big Chris’ Fabrication, said: “I'm devastated, the fire has destroyed my welding business that I've worked so hard to establish as a specialist fabrication centre for my automotive clients. I'm determined to rebuild.”

Chris has moved to a temporary premises until he raises enough money to puta deposit down on a new workshop.

The team at Big Chris’ are still working out the cost of the damage, but fear it is well into the thousands and much of the tools and equipment Chris had been using held sentimental value as he had been using them since his service in the Army.

Charli Wakelin the wife big Chris, said: “We don’t know the full cost of the damage, but as it was the first year of trading we had bought much of the big equipment recently.

"My husband has lost 15 years worth of tools that went up in smoke and its not about replacing them with the insurance, they are sentimental. A lot of the tools were Army issued kit, so he will not be able to replace them. For him that was the worst thing about the fire.

Advertisement

"We are very thankful to a local company for giving us space in their workshop so that we can continue trading and very grateful to the people that have helped us out with equipment while we wait for the insurance company to get back to us.

"People have been great so far with the GoFundMe page, if we can get enough money together we can put a deposit down for a new permanent home and get out of the temporary site.”

Banbury based business Everything M3’s have given Chris workshop space at their premises, so he can continue with his daily work.