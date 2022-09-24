News you can trust since 1838
Eight firefighter crews attend large Banbury area fire

Eight firefighting crews from Oxfordshire and Warwickshire with a hydraulic platform and decontamination team spent hours today tackling a large ‘significant’ fire two miles from Banbury.

By Roseanne Edwards
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 6:50 pm
Updated Saturday, 24th September 2022, 6:51 pm
The work units well alight, reportedly at Yew Tree Farm area of the Ridgeway in Bloxham
The blaze, outside Bloxham, was reported at around 5:30am this morning (Saturday).

Residents from the village called Thames Valley Fire Control Service to report smoke and sounds of explosions near (but not involving) the sewage works as dawn broke.

Fire crews from Banbury (2), Deddington, Hook Norton, Charlbury and Kidlington were supported by water carriers from Wheatley and Kenilworth (Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service), command unit from Slade Park, hydraulic platform from Rewley Road and decontamination and environmental Protection unit from Didcot.

Firefighters from two counties tackled the blaze near Bloxham

Initial crews worked in significant conditions preventing the fire spreading to adjoining units and establishing water supplies, whilst dealing with a number of cylinders and other hazards involved in the fire.

Crews from Bampton, Burford and Banbury remained on the scene well into the afternoon dealing with the incident. The cause is currently unknown and under investigation.

Bloxham villagers were told to stay inside and close windows and doors because of the plume of smoke. Villagers said it had been reported that asbestos might be in the roofing material that was destroyed in the blaze.

The burnt out shells of the work units near Bloxham
