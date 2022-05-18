Banbury-based tech business vows to go plastic-free by the end of 2022

A Banbury-based tech accessories business has vowed to remove all plastic from its products by the end of 2022.
Mobile phone accessories manufacturer juice® has announced its entire range will be plastic-free by the end of 2022.
Having become the first mobile phone accessories manufacturer in the UK to remove all single-use plastic from its packaging in July 2020, juice® is now focusing its efforts on the products themselves and vowing to use only recycled materials in the manufacture of every single line.
Jolyon Bennett, juice® founder and CEO, said: “Although we are extremely proud of our 100 per cent recycled and recyclable packaging, we recognise we need to do more.
“This year, not only do we aim to shrink the packaging across our entire range, using 1,514km less material each year as a result (that’s the distance from Juice HQ in Banbury to Barcelona), but we are turning our attention to the plastic used within our products themselves.
“We have made the decision to manufacture every single product category using recycled post-consumer waste collected from oceans, beaches and landfill sites in a bid to make them as eco-friendly as possible – starting with our speakers, cables and power banks from April 2022, followed by our core wireless and ‘mains’ range which will launch later on in the year in Q4.”