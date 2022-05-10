New Gloria Jean's coffee shop opens in Castle Quay Shopping Centre (Submitted photo)

A new coffee shop has opened in the town centre of Banbury bringing with it an ‘empathetic environment where people with disabilities can be trained and earn a dignified living’.

Gloria Jean’s Coffees opened in Castle Quay Shopping Centre in the town centre on Saturday May 7.

The business seeks to employ people with Autism, ADHD, and Downs Syndrome, among a range of other disabilities, and will offer the chance for parents of employees to be trained alongside their dependents with disabilities.

Hisham Haq at Gloria Jean’s Coffees said: “The inspiration for Gloria Jeans Banbury was to provide an empathetic environment where people with disabilities could be trained and earn a dignified living. We’re committed to building a unified family that consistently serves the highest quality coffee and provides outstanding and personalised services in a vibrant atmosphere.”

For more information contact the coffee shop through the following email [email protected] or their website here: https://gloriajeans.co.uk/

An opening discount of 15 per cent off all food and drinks is available to customers during its first week from May 7 to 15.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “Gloria Jeans is a brilliant new addition - the shop looks really impressive and their drive to support every type of person is truly inspiring. The coffee they serve is some of the tastiest I have ever tried so I have no doubt it will go down a storm with our customers.”