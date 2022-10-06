Banbury-based learning disability dance company appoints new director

Alex Henwood will take over as artistic director of Anjali in January of 2023.

Dance company Anjali have appointed Alex Henwood to replace founder Nicole Thomson as artistic director, once she retires from her role of 27 years in December this year.

The company prides itself on being a professional-standard company of dancers with learning disabilities that also delivers education and consultancy work to the people it works with.

Nicole Thompson said: “I am extremely proud of what we have achieved over the past 27 years, but there is much still to be done. Alex has the passion and relevant skills for building on the company's success, and she is perfectly placed to carry on the work we have started."