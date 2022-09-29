New dance school opens in Banbury's Castle Quay shopping centre

A new dance school has opened in Banbury's Castle Quay shopping centre.

Banbury dance company The School for Stars has just opened two new studios in the shopping centre, located next to Cards Direct and Bodycare, and has ambitions to expand even further over the coming months.

The school, which will be open from 4pm till 9.30pm Monday to Friday and between 9am and 4pm on Saturdays, caters for all ages and backgrounds.

Qualified instructors will teach ballet, tap, cheerleading, musical theatre, street dance and adult fitness.

Several students from the school are Dance World Cup finalists and have also competed in regional and national dance partnerships.

The school is run by Banbury residents Julie Bruce and Tee Lily. They said: “Being in the centre of town is perfect for dance classes and for local businesses as parents shop and have a coffee whilst their children are attending their lessons.

"We would like to thank the centre management team for giving us the opportunity to bring dance to central Banbury.”