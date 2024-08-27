Banbury author publishes second book about life with autism and society's perception of normality

Daniel Jones has released his second book about life with autism, called ‘What’s Normality?’.

An author near Banbury has released his second book, which explores his life experiences as someone with autism and society's perception of normality.

Middleton Cheney man Daniel Jones released the biographical book ‘Living With Aspergers: Daniel’s Story’ in 2021.

That book looked at Daniel’s life story, including his diagnosis with Asperger’s syndrome at 18 and his day to day struggles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his second release, ‘What’s Normality?’ Daniel explores and challenges what is considered normal in today’s world.

Daniel said: “Living with autism has given me a distinct lens through which I see and experience the world.

“This book is not just about my journey, but about challenging the stereotypes and expectations that society places on us.

“I wanted to write something that could spark a conversation. Maybe even change the way people think about what it means to be normal. After all, what even is normal?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel used extensive research as well as his own experiences when discussing topics such as autism, mental health, family dynamics, housing and the upbringing of children.

Daniel hopes that the release of the book will encourage readers to engage in conversations with others about some of the themes and issues discussed in ‘What’s Normality?’.

Alongside the two book releases, Daniel also writes a popular blog called livingwithdan.com where he talks about his life with autism, how running gave him confidence, and he also spends time helping those with autism, and more specifically those with Asperger’s.

For more information or to purchase Daniel’s new book, visit https://livingwithdan.com/