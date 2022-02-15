Banbury artist to auction off paintings to help Frank Wise School and Katharine House Hospice

This painting by Christine O'Sullivan titled ‘Porthmeor Colours’ is an acrylic on canvas, and is one of several up for auction to benefit Katharine House Hospice and Frank Wise School. (Submitted photo)

Sixty paintings and prints are set to auctioned online as part of a fundraiser to support the work of North Oxfordshire charities Katharine House Hospice and The Friends of Frank Wise School.

Banbury based artist, Christine O’Sullivan, is organising a series of three online auctions during February and March, each featuring 20 of her works of art.

The final auction will feature a stunning diptych that is 3m wide and 1.8m tall. Christine has been exhibiting across Oxfordshire and beyond since 1996, winning the Artwine prize in Oxfordshire Artweeks in 2009, and her work is in private collections across the UK.

Katharine House provides specialist palliative care for adults with life-limiting conditions across North Oxfordshire, South Warwickshire, and South Northamptonshire. The multi-professional team provides holistic care that considers the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of people with life limiting illnesses, helping them make the most of the time they have left and create quality memories with their loved ones.

Cherida Plumb, the community and events manager for KHH, said: “What a beautiful collection of paintings and prints. And such a lovely way to raise money for Katharine House and Frank Wise School - two charities that rely heavily on donations to continue their work in the local community.

Frank Wise School is a special school for children and young adults aged between two and 19. It is a school that prides itself on delivering excellence in a caring, sensitive and dynamic environment centred around the needs of the individual child. As an outward facing school they continually seek to develop strong partnerships and are instrumental in a number of local, regional and national SEND related projects.

A black / white organic, H90cm x W90cm, acrylic on canvas. The painting by Christine O'Sullivan, completed in 1998, will be one of several to go up for auction next week to benefit Katharine House Hospice and Frank Wise School. (Submitted photo)

The first auction will run from Monday February 21 to Thursday 3rd March 3. The web link for the auction can be found here: https://www.32auctions.com/COS1

Christine lives in Banbury, and works from her home studio. You can see more of her work on her website here: http://www.christineosullivan.com

Further information about Katharine House Hospice can be found here: https://www.khh.org.uk