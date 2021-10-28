Banbury area village garage launches pumpkin competition in aid of Helen & Douglas House charity

Pumpkins on display outside the King's Sutton Garage, who have launched a pumpkin carving competition in aid of an area charity.

King's Sutton Garage has launched the pumpkin carving competition, which started on Monday and finishes tomorrow, Friday October 29.

The garage purchased 50 pumpkins for people to mould into their best Halloween creations. The pumpkin creation making can be done at home or on the premises of the garage where they have set up an area up for people to carve the pumpkins.

People have up to 5pm tomorrow, Friday October 29, to enter their pumpkin, and all will be lit up and displayed on the roadside forecourt of the garage.

The garage will then open the voting up on their Facebook page where people can go and vote for their favourite pumpkin. To vote for your favourite pumpkin see the garage's Facebook page here: www.facebook.com/kingssuttongarageThe three pumpkins with the most votes will win a prize. The winners of the competition will be announced on Monday November 1.

The prizes are as follows:

1st Prize - Cinema tickets and snacks at a VUE Cinema for two adults and two children

2nd Prize - Entry to Millets Farm Falconry Centre for two adults and three children

3rd Prize - Family Experience Day - a choice of fun, exciting and educational days out for two adults and two children

Chris Hughes, the manager of King's Sutton Garage, said: "We would really like to make people aware of the event in the local area, and raise as much money as possible.

"The reason for picking Helen & Douglas House hospice is we very much wanted to support a local charity that perhaps doesn't get the same exposure as some larger, national organisations. Being a small, local business we try to support worthy causes wherever possible. We felt for a Halloween-themed event it was fitting to choose an organisation that supports local children."

The garage has set up a JustGiving fundraising webpage, which can be seen here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kingssuttonpumpkinchallengeThey now have approximately 20 pumpkins back from people, which are on display in front of the garage.