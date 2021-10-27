Banbury area couple launches traditional German sausage venue in town centre

Tom and Tammy Rose run a traditional German Sausage stand outside Lock29 next to the canal in the Banbury town centre

Tom and Tammy Rose have launched a traditional German sausage stand located outside Lock29 next to the canal in the Banbury town centre.

Tom Rose said: "This offers a traditional style German sausage. We've had lots of compliments about it, and we've had lots of good feedback."

The couple sold sausages last year from one of the street food vendor sites inside Lock29. But this year they changed it to offer a more traditional and seasonal German sausage venue.

Tammy Rose prepares a spicy sausage for a customer outside the Lock29 venue at Castle Quay in the Banbury town centre

Tom added: "We've been trading in Castle Quay Shopping Centre for 21 years now. We've gotten a lot of regulars over the years."

The couple also own and run Rose's of Bloxham inside Lock29 where they offer homemade ice cream to customers. During October they're offering spooky themed flavours for the upcoming Halloween holiday season.

The traditional German sausage venue offers a variety of sausage options from the traditional sausage to the footlong sausage to the spicy sausage to the cheesy sausage. The traditional sausage venue will be available in the town centre through the New Year's holiday.

Lock29 at Castle Quay will also host Locktoberfest this Saturday October 30 from 4-9pm.

In honour of the world’s most famous beer festival there will be German beer served in steins and live music from local band Hot Sauce Rhythm and Brass.