Banbury area pensioner aims to beat her fear of heights to swim across a Sky Pool for charity

Patricia Hamilton who is to brave her fear of heights to swim across a Sky Pool

Mrs Hamilton, 77, suffers from Multiple Sclerosis and has taken on the challenge in a bid to raise funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The Sky Pool is a unique, transparent swimming pool high above the streets of London.

Mrs Hamilton describes MS as “a pesky old disease, for which there is no known cause and no cure.” She wants to raise cash for the society to aid research into the disease and its treatment.

The Sky Pool across which Patricia Hamilton will swim in spite of her fear of heights

“I saw a photograph of an amazing swimming pool with a transparent acrylic base that pops out from the tenth story of a high-rise building in London. It’s a truly amazing engineering and architectural feat and the first of its type in the world," she said. "I thought: ‘that pool is asking for a sponsored swim.’”

Because of her MS Mrs Hamilton is unable to take part in any vigorous exercise but she can still swim. She tracked down the owners, Ballymore Property, and asked for permission to use the pool.

“I couldn’t believe it when they agreed and I’ll be taking the plunge on October 30," she said.

“In my long distant past, I was a ‘Fish Head’ - a nickname for people who serve in the Royal Navy. So I can swim but I don’t have a head for heights. I’m terrified on the top deck of a bus. That makes it a scary challenge and I will swim on my back and look up into the clouds, rather than down at the street far below.”

So far, Mrs Hamilton has raised more than £2,500 for the MS Society. She said: “I can’t believe the generosity of my friends and family but I want to raise as much as possible to help research into a cure for MS and I hope that anyone who reads my story will feel able to donate. No matter how small the amount, every penny counts.”