Award-winning brass band to play in Brackley for special one-off show

The Brackley and District Brass Band will welcome Northampton’s award-winning GUS Band for a special one-off show in Brackley next month.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two bands will come together for the concert at St Peter’s Church on Sunday, September 28.

People planning on attending the concert can expect a wide-ranging and entertaining programme, showcasing the power and versatility of brass music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Songs featured on the night will include Disney favourites, a rendition of ‘I Daedalus’, and ‘Symphony in Two Movements’.

Brackley and District Brass Band will join up with the world-famous GUS Brass Band from Northampton for a special concert.

The concert will give both bands an opportunity to polish their performances ahead of appearances at the National Brass Band Championships in October.

Brackley and District Band have already had a busy year, performing at several concerts and placing third in the Fourth Section of the Midlands regional brass band championships.

The GUS Band, which takes its name from a former Kettering-based footwear company, is one of the most successful brass bands in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, the band has been awarded best band in the Midlands 18 times and was named best in the world in 1971.

The band’s history dates back to 1933, and they have released several records and toured throughout Europe and America.

Spokesperson for the Brackley and District band, Nick Wilson, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be performing with The GUS Band.

“It’s a real honour for our players and a brilliant opportunity for the people of Brackley to enjoy world-class music right here in their own town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money from the event will be split between the two bands and will also go towards supporting their performances at the National Finals.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/brackley-district-band