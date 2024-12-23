Appeal launched to find missing 17-year-old with links to Banbury
An appeal has been launched to find a missing teenager who has links to Banbury.
Police have asked the public to help them locate missing 17-year-old Kyle.
Thames Valley Police said: “Kyle is described as 5ft 10ins tall with a slim build and afro-style hair, which is possibly in braids.
“The 17-year-old reportedly also has links to Aylesbury, Slough, Nottingham and the Crystal Palace and Beckenham areas of London.
“If you see Kyle or have any information regarding his location, call 999 and quote the reference number 43240617152.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.