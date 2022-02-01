Anti-hunt protesters claim Warwickshire Hunt's hounds have once again been caught on camera killing a fox.

Saboteurs' film shows hounds mauling a fox whose body was taken away by a member of the Warwickshire hunt staff

And in this latest incident, men seemingly belonging to the hunt tried to block anti-hunt protesters from filming the incident. Other videos of foxes and a deer being killed near Banbury have been reported during the last two months.

This is the fifth time since September that West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs have recorded hounds killing wildlife in the county.

Warwickshire Hunt has yet to respond to this latest incident but has said on previous occasions that they do hunt within the law and that their members have 'deliberately been portrayed inaccurately by anti-hunting activists'.

Hounds filmed mauling the fox as a hunt member tries to take the body from the pack

They have also said that the animal deaths have been 'accidents' and that they are working with the police on these matters.

The last incident happened on Saturday January 29 when the Warwickshire Hunt were in the Crimscote area.

On the video recorded by the saboteurs, a member of the hunt can be seen dragging the dead fox’s body away from the pack of hounds who can be seen biting chunks out of it.

Another member of the hunt can be seen trying to stop the saboteurs from filming what was going on.

The hunt member takes the remains of the body and transports it away in a quad bike box

A spokesperson for West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs said: “This is the fifth time we have filmed the Warwickshire Hunt killing our wildlife since September.

"They have previously been quoted as saying these are “unavoidable accidents”. They are completely avoidable.

"If you think your dog is dangerous and likely to attack another animal you simply don’t let it loose in the countryside and put it in that situation.

"Instead of doing this however the Warwickshire Hunt have chosen to use force and aggression to try to stop us actually filming these kills."

A montage of pictures from the West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs' video this week

West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs also alleged that some of their members were assaulted and touched inappropriately when they tried to film the fox being killed

"It is a worrying development that instead of changing their own behavior there seems to be an increased level of aggression to prevent us from filming what they are doing," said the saboteurs.

Warwickshire Hunt has yet to respond to these claims but in a previous statement, it said: "The hunt does not condone violence or threatening behaviour under any circumstances nor should its members have their personal privacy abused.