A grade-II listed, 18th century pub in a village near Banbury could be turned into a family home.

A grade-II listed pub in Deddington could be turned into a family home if the plan is given council approval.

Stephanie Aspin has asked Cherwell District Council for change of use for the 18th century Crown and Tuns pub, which has been formally closed since May 2023.

The property was originally built as a farmhouse and was converted into an inn in the early 1800s.

Hook Norton Brewery put it up for sale as a pub or commercial premises for two years before it was sold as a residential property.

The Crown & Tuns pub in High Street, Deddington. An application has been lodged for change of use for residential use

Estate agency Savills said in its report on the application: “There were three offers and expressions of interest received over the marketing period, including the offer from (Stephanie) Aspin and (Josh) Cowdery.”

The planning statement says efforts to sell the building as a pub were “unsuccessful, despite the asking price being lowered several times – and significantly – over the period, showing a real willingness to sell as a commercial property”.

Savills’ report on the Cherwell planning portal said it had received offers between a ‘derisory’ one of £350,000 and £600,000. An offer was accepted in May.

A similar application was refused in Great Bourton earlier this year after residents of the village set up a campaign to prevent their former pub, The Bell Inn, being given change-of-use consent. This was also formerly a Hook Norton Brewery pub.

The application for change-of-use for the Deddington pub says: “This prolonged and unsuccessful campaign provides compelling evidence that there is no viable commercial interest in operating The Crown & Tuns as a public house.

“The existence of multiple thriving pubs in Deddington and surrounding villages further confirms that the non-viability is site-specific to The Crown & Tuns, not just a reflection of a wider decline in the local pub market.

“It is noted that prominent local residents worry that the re-opening of The Crown & Tuns as a public house would be to the detriment of the other pubs already open, especially in light of The Red Lion recently being up for lease.”

Under the plans, the rooms on the ground floor would largely retain their current use, with the bar area becoming a sitting room and the male and female toilets becoming a downstairs toilet and utility room.

The large ground floor fireplace would be retained as a “principal historic feature” of the building.

A separate application to reinstate the ground floor staircase was also submitted.

There is currently living accommodation on two floors with a self-contained flat with bedroom, reception and bathroom on the first floor.

The storeroom would become a bedroom, the dining room and reception room would become bedrooms and their walls would be shifted slightly to accommodate the central staircase.

The modern plasterboard wall creating a study with no windows, in the first-floor dining room would be removed.

On the second floor, there are two bedrooms, a kitchenette, storage and a bathroom.

Comments on the plan – available here - should be submitted to Cherwell District Council on the planning portal before August 29, 2025 and a decision is due to be taken by September 22.