‘11th year of the Chicken Run and we can’t wait’ say Brackley Running Club organisers

Brackley Running Club is welcoming everyone to its annual event taking place on Sunday September 18, where a 10km track of mixed terrain will be ready and waiting.

The race will be starting at 10.15am in the town park in Brackley High Street, and will be kicking off on a closed road through the town. It will proceed on a mixed terrain through the village of Turweston, onto the airfield, back into Turweston and back to finish in Brackley Park.

Prizes will be up for grabs for men’s and ladies’ categories, under 18s, and the local runner award. All runners will receive a Chicken Run technical t-shirt. The event is named after the sponsors Avara Foods, one of the biggest suppliers of UK chickens and turkeys, so not to be confused with any birds on the loose. Those running or spectating are welcome to dress up though to get in to the chicken spirit.

Past Chicken Run - image provided by Cheryl Torrington

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re not wanting to pull on the running shoes, you could just come along and cheer on the runners for a fantastic local event.

There will be a minute’s silence before the race starts, to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Booking online is now closed but you can enter on the day. Just turn up before 9.45am to register and pay the £20 entrance fee by cash or cheque.